Indonesia's 2027 palm oil output to drop 2.9% to 56.8 MT, GAPKI says

Indonesia's palm oil output in 2027 ​is expected to drop by 2.9% to 56.8 million metric tons due ??to prolonged dry weather that has disrupted plantation maintenance, an official from the palm oil association GAPKI said on Wednesday.

Indonesia, the ‌world's largest producer of palm ​oil, is experiencing conditions ​from the El Nino weather pattern that have caused drought ​and exacerbated wildfires in Sumatra and Kalimantan.

"Due to dry weather, many companies have stopped fertilising, because even if we apply fertiliser, it would be wasteful as it will vaporise," ​GAPKI secretary general Hadi Sugeng told Reuters.

Fertiliser prices in the ‌second half of this year have also increased by ​30%, he said, due to impacts from the war in Middle East.