Indonesia's Vice-President resigns amid questions over academic credentials

Indonesia's vice president resigned Thursday as questions grew over his eligibility for the office after recent court rulings disputed his educational credentials.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the 39-year-old son of former President Joko Widodo, submitted his resignation to the leadership of the People's Consultative Assembly, the country's highest legislative body, at the parliament building in the capital, Jakarta.

Raka did not comment as he left the meeting.

The academic credentials investigation was apparently not related to investigations into allegations that top police officials had been involved in wiretapping targeting the president.

Under Indonesia's Constitution, a vice presidential vacancy does not trigger a new election. The office remains vacant until the People's Consultative Assembly elects a replacement from two candidates nominated by the president within 60 days.