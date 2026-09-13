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Indonesia searches for passenger ship carrying 240 after losing contact

Indonesian rescuers launched a search after the passenger ship Virgo Transport 8 lost contact in the Java Sea while travelling from East Java to South Kalimantan

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz
Representative image from file | Bloomberg
AP Jakarta
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2026 | 8:40 AM IST
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Indonesian rescuers launched a search operation Sunday after a passenger ship carrying 240 people lost contact in the Java Sea while travelling from East Java to South Kalimantan on Borneo island, officials said.

The Search and Rescue Office in Banjarmasin, the capital city of South Kalimantan province, said they received a report the Virgo Transport 8 had experienced a communication failure while en route to the city from Surabaya, Indonesia's second largest city in East Java province.

Initial information indicated the vessel's last known position was in the Java Sea, about 148 kilometres from a pier in Banjarmasin.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 13 2026 | 8:40 AM IST

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