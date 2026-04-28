Indonesia train crash kills 14 near Jakarta; dozens injured, rescue on

The death toll in the train crash outside Indonesia's capital climbed to 14.

Bobby Rasyidin, CEO of state-owned railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia, said 14 people have been confirmed dead as of Tuesday morning. The bodies have been transported to a hospital for further identification.

The crash occurred Monday when a long-distance train crashed into the rear car of a stopped commuter train at Bekasi Timur Station outside Jakarta.

"So far, 38 passengers from the commuter train have been taken to hospitals for further treatment," Anne Purba, vice president for corporate communications for state-owned railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia, said in a statement.

The Argo Bromo Anggrek long-distance train crashed into the rear car of a commuter train that was stopped at Bekasi Timur Station. The car had been designated for women only, a common accommodation to help avoid harassment.

Rescue teams worked to reach five passengers trapped in the damaged car.

All 240 passengers on the Argo Bromo Anggrek train were safe, officials said.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident, Jakarta Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri told reporters at the scene.

Local television footage and videos on social media showed passengers at the station panicking, while dozens of people rushed to the station for news of family members.

The state-owned railway company apologised to customers.

Accidents are common on Indonesia's aging railroad network. In January 2024, two trains collided in West Java province, killing at least four people,

In October 2013, a passenger train slammed into a minibus at an unguarded crossing in West Java, killing 13 people. In 2010, a train from Jakarta plowed into the rear of a train that was sitting at a station in Central Java province, killing 36.