For a few hours on one of the Thursdays every November, South Korea presses pause on parts of its daily routine. Flights are grounded, stock market trading starts late and thousands of additional personnel are deployed as hundreds of thousands of students sit for the country's fiercely competitive university entrance examination.

Known as Suneung, the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) is among South Korea's most consequential examinations, with university admissions often shaping students' future career prospects. A total of 551,864 candidates have registered for this year's examination being held on Thursday across 1,312 test centres, according to Yonhap News Agency.

This year, the challenge extends beyond ensuring a smooth examination day, with authorities stepping up efforts to prevent cheating using artificial intelligence (AI) and concealed electronic devices. The government is using nationwide emergency mobile phone alerts to identify candidates who may have failed to surrender their devices. The alerts are designed to reach almost all mobile phones and sound even when devices are on silent mode. Using the same strategy, authorities found 22 candidates in possession of smartphones after the alerts were sent, Vice Education Minister Choi Eun-ok said on Thursday, according to The Korean Times.

How South Korea reorganises daily life around the exam The government coordinates several public services and business operations to minimise disruptions for candidates. Offices and businesses are encouraged to delay their opening hours to ease morning traffic. Seoul's subway network added 27 services to help students reach examination centres on time. Police are also available to escort candidates who risk arriving late. The Korea Exchange opened an hour later at 10 am on Thursday and extended trading until 4.30 pm. The most notable measure is the restriction on air traffic. Take-offs and landings across South Korea were suspended between 1.05 pm and 1.40 pm during the English listening test. Aircraft already in the air, except those responding to emergencies, were required to fly at least 3 km above the ground to keep noise levels down around examination centres.

Military exercises near examination centres were also restricted during the relevant examination periods. Emergency alerts, AI glasses and hidden cameras: How authorities are curbing cheating The confession by the top scorer in this year's certified tax accountant examination that he had used a hidden camera, a smartphone and generative AI to obtain answers prompted the South Korean government to deploy an extensive anti-cheating exercise during CSAT, which is a paper-based, in-person examination. There have also been other incidents involving AI-powered smart glasses, including cases reported during an English standardised test in June and university essay examinations in October, according to the Associated Press.

Measures taken by the South Korean authorities to curb cheating: Emergency mobile alerts: The government sent a nationwide emergency alert before the examination and planned another at an undisclosed time during the test. The alerts sound even when phones are muted, making it harder for candidates to keep concealed devices undetected. The government sent a nationwide emergency alert before the examination and planned another at an undisclosed time during the test. The alerts sound even when phones are muted, making it harder for candidates to keep concealed devices undetected. Checks on spectacles: Candidates wearing glasses are required to place them on their desks for inspection. Invigilators are also instructed to watch for smart glasses that could contain miniature cameras. Stickers on shirt buttons: Examination supervisors are covering candidates' clothing buttons with stickers to prevent the use of miniature cameras concealed inside them.

Restrictions on stationery: Authorities revised the permitted-items list, allowing candidates to bring only pencils into examination rooms. Other stationery is being provided at the centres. Metal detectors and additional personnel: Metal detectors can be used on candidates suspected of concealing devices. Around 8,400 additional personnel, including specialists in smart devices and hallway supervisors, have been deployed alongside approximately 75,000 invigilators. Wi-Fi restrictions: Wi-Fi networks inside examination centres and public Wi-Fi networks near schools are being blocked during the examination. Technology companies involved in investigations: Authorities have said they will work with global technology companies operating AI chatbots in investigations where candidates are suspected of photographing examination papers and using AI to obtain answers.

The government has also proposed increasing the examination ban for those caught cheating from one year to 10 years. Candidates could even face criminal proceedings. Years of preparation and an extensive coaching industry: How students prepare For many students, the Suneung is the culmination of years of academic preparation. The nearly nine-hour examination covers Korean, mathematics, English, Korean history and elective subjects, including a second foreign language or classical Chinese. To prepare for the exam, alongside regular schooling, many students attend private supplementary education institutions known as hagwons, which offer coaching in subjects such as mathematics, Korean and English and are an established part of South Korea's education system.

According to the joint survey released by South Korea's Ministry of Education and statistical authorities, total private education expenditure for elementary, middle, and high school students dropped to 27.5 trillion won ($20.6 billion) in 2025, down 5.7 per cent from the previous year. A 2024 survey found that 80 per cent of students participated in private education, spending an average of 7.6 hours a week on it. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has also noted that around 35 per cent of Suneung candidates in 2024 and 2025 were repeat test-takers, which shows the willingness of students to spend another year preparing to improve their scores.