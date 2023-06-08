Instagram main platform for child sex abuse networks: WSJ report

EU’s Breton demands Meta act against content targeting kids
EU industry chief Thierry Breton will meet Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on June 23 and demand that he act immediately to tackle content targeting children, as Meta’s voluntary child protection code seemed not to be working. Social media platforms such as Meta’s Instagram, ByteDance’s TikTok, Snap’s Snapchat and Alphabet’s YouTube have stirred concerns among regulators and users over content targeted at young children. reuters