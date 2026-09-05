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Home / World News / Iran accuses US of striking oil tanker near key Kharg Island terminal

Iran accuses US of striking oil tanker near key Kharg Island terminal

Kharg Island is Iran's main oil export terminal and a strategically important hub for the country's crude shipments

Iran says US missiles struck oil tanker near Kharg Island in Gulf
Iran accused the US of firing four missiles at an oil tanker near Kharg Island, its key oil export terminal, amid renewed regional fighting. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2026 | 4:25 PM IST
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Iran on Saturday accused the US of attacking an Iranian tanker near Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf. The US did not immediately comment, but a new strike would raise the risk of sparking a new round of Iranian attacks on US allies and interests in the region.

Here's a look at the latest news in the Middle East. Full coverage can be found here.

Iran accuses the US of striking its oil tanker

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting said Saturday that four US missiles struck a tanker about six miles (10 km) from Kharg Island. It said the crew was being evacuated and there were no casualties.

The report did not provide evidence and did not include comment from Iranian officials. US Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kharg Island is Iran's main oil export terminal and a strategically important hub for the country's crude shipments. It has been repeatedly targeted during the US-Iran conflict, including US strikes on military sites there in March. The latest report comes days after the US resumed strikes on Iranian targets following a monthlong pause, as fighting around the Strait of Hormuz has intensified.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :US Iran tensionsUnited StatesUS-Iran tensions

First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

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