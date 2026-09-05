Iran on Saturday accused the US of attacking an Iranian tanker near Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf. The US did not immediately comment, but a new strike would raise the risk of sparking a new round of Iranian attacks on US allies and interests in the region.

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Iran accuses the US of striking its oil tanker

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting said Saturday that four US missiles struck a tanker about six miles (10 km) from Kharg Island. It said the crew was being evacuated and there were no casualties.