Iran agreed not to have nuclear weapon, sent big present to US: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Iran agreed never to have a nuclear weapon and sent a "significant prize" related to the Strait of Hormuz even as he declared victory in the three-week war.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump claimed Iran was keen to "make a deal" and indicated that Vice President J D Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special envoy on West Asia Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were leading the negotiations.

The President said that the current Iranian leadership had already undergone significant changes.

"It's what we really have, regime change. You know, this is a change in the regime because the leaders are all very different from the ones that we started off with that created all those problems," he said.

Earlier, Trump endorsed a social media post by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on facilitating the talks between Iran and the US. Sharif also offered to host the talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict. "I don't want to say in advance, but they've agreed they will never have a nuclear weapon," Trump told reporters after the swearing in ceremony of Markwayne Mullin as the new secretary for Department of Homeland Security. Trump said the Iranian leadership gave the US a "significant prize" related to the Strait of Hormuz and the flow of oil. "They are going to make a deal. They did something yesterday that was amazing, actually. They gave us a present. And the present arrived today. It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money," the US President said.

"I am not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize. And they gave it to us," he said. "So that meant one thing to me, we're dealing with the right people. No, it wasn't nuclear weapons. It was oil and gas related," Trump said. The US President asserted that the war against Iran has been won. "I don't like to say this. We've won this. This war has been won... It's like we're not winning a war where they have no Navy and they have no Air Force and they have no nothing. And we literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can't do a thing about it," Trump said.