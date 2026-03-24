Iran-aligned militias attacking US citizens in Iraq, says US Dept of State

The US State Department said that Iran-aligned terrorist militias have conducted widespread attacks on US citizens and targets associated with the United States throughout Iraq, as it cautioned the nationals to leave the country immediately.

In a post on X, it said, "Iraq: Iran-aligned terrorist militias have conducted widespread attacks on U.S. citizens and targets associated with the United States throughout Iraq, including the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR). U.S. citizens should leave Iraq now. U.S. Mission Iraq remains open while on ordered departure to assist U.S. citizens in Iraq. Do not attempt to come to the embassy in Baghdad or the consulate general in Erbil in light of ongoing risk of missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi airspace. All routine consular services remain suspended, including all visa services. Americans should contact BaghdadACS@state.gov or ErbilACS@state.gov in case of emergency. The U.S. Embassy in Iraq reminds U.S. citizens of the Level 4: Do Not Travel warning for Iraq. U.S. citizens are advised: "Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave now if you are there."