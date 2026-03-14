Iran allowed some Indian vessels through Strait of Hormuz: Envoy

Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Fathali on Saturday said that Tehran has permitted a limited number of Indian vessels to move through the Strait of Hormuz despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, describing the move as a reflection of the long-standing relationship between the two nations.

“Yes, we have allowed some ships to pass through Hormuz, but we cannot say how many at this moment. I will follow up on this issue in the future. Iran and India have historical relations and common interests,” he said.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2026, Fathali said both countries addressed early communication issues and continued to maintain cooperation.

The remark came as the strategic waterway remained under severe disruption following recent hostilities in the region. Indian LPG carriers passed through the strait On Saturday, Iran permitted two Indian-flagged LPG carriers — Shivalik and Nanda Devi — to transit the Strait of Hormuz. The passage came despite the waterway effectively remaining closed after military strikes by the United States and Israel on February 28 targeted Iran and killed its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While the Strait of Hormuz serves as a key global energy corridor, its closure has caused outsized problems for India's energy security since it imports almost 80-85 per cent of its energy requirements, most of it from the West Asia region.

Given its reliance on imports, particularly LPG which is the most common cooking medium across the country, India is currently seeing an upsurge of demand for LPG, forcing many commercial outlets to cut back on their offerings, and causing long lines at distributors of cylinders for household consumption. The Indian government, however, has maintained there is no shortage of LPG for households, and has cautioned against panic purchasing. Envoy called for stronger India–Iran engagement During the discussion, Fathali said relations between Tehran and New Delhi required continued strengthening and cautioned against divisions. “If there is any rift, the enemies will use it to their advantage. Both sides have the maturity to handle these political and social issues,” he said.

India has so far maintained a cautious diplomatic approach during the conflict, continuing its policy of strategic autonomy. While New Delhi did not publicly criticise the US-Israel military action, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signed the condolence book at the Iranian embassy following Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death in an airstrike. Iran envoy addressed negotiations and military stance Fathali also spoke about the wider conflict, stating that Iran remained open to negotiations but insisted that Tehran would determine how the war concluded. “You can start the war, but it is we who will determine the end,” he said.

He also dismissed claims that Russia or China were assisting Iran with intelligence. “We did not ask any country to help us. Iran has all the equipment and facilities,” he said. The ambassador also referred to a strike on an elementary school in Minab, Iran, which resulted in the deaths of about 180 children. Fathali said the Tomahawk missile that hit the school originated from a US military base located in a Middle Eastern country. Iran warned of targeting US bases in Gulf region Addressing concerns regarding the Gulf states, the envoy said Iran respected neighbouring countries but would act if attacks originated from US bases located in those nations.

“We respect them completely. But we will definitely target the American bases,” he said. Earlier in the day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned the United Arab Emirates that locations linked to the United States would be treated as “legitimate targets” after Washington carried out a strike on Iran’s Kharg Island. In a statement circulated by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, and cited by Al Jazeera, the IRGC said it retained the right to respond by targeting places from where American missiles were launched. “[The IRGC] considers it its legitimate right to defend its national sovereignty and territory by hitting and targeting the origin of the American enemy missiles in shipping ports, docks, and hideouts of American soldiers sheltered in some cities in the UAE,” the statement said.