Home / World News / Iran allows 20 oil ships to pass Hormuz as 'sign of respect': Trump

Iran allows 20 oil ships to pass Hormuz as 'sign of respect': Trump

Trump says Iran to allow oil transit via Hormuz; indicates progress in ongoing ceasefire talks

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 8:19 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

US President Donald Trump said that Iran had agreed to allow 20 ships carrying oil through the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday morning and continuing over the next few days "out of a sign of respect."  "I would only say that we're doing extremely well in that negotiation but you never know with Iran because we negotiate with them and then we always have to blow them up," Trump told reporters Sunday night board Air Force One as he flew to Washington.

Trump was asked if Iran had responded to the 15-point ceasefire plan the US has proposed and he said, they did and added, "They gave us most of the points. Why wouldn't they?"  But Trump didn't offer details when asked about Iran, by his telling, appearing to make major concessions. "They're agreeing with us on the plan," Trump said.

He also said Iran's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei "may be alive but he's obviously, very seriously in trouble. He's seriously wounded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WTO talks end in deadlock after Brazil blocks deal over ecommerce duties

One killed, several hurt as Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of shelling

Iran's Khondab heavy water plant damaged after Israeli strikes, says IAEA

Iran parliament speaker warns severe retaliation against US ground invasion

Why the West Asia war may force countries to rely less on natural gas

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsPersian GulfCrude Oil

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story