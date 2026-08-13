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Home / World News / Iran and US make competing claims over control of Strait of Hormuz

Iran and US make competing claims over control of Strait of Hormuz

"Today ​you see that the Strait of Hormuz is under the management and control of the Islamic ​Republic," Iran's Basij paramilitary unit head Hossein Taeb said

Ships anchored in the Strait of Hormuz on Aug. 10
Representative image of ships anchored in the Strait of Hormuz on Aug. 10 |Image Credit: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:55 PM IST
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The Strait of Hormuz is "under Iran's ‌control and management", the recently appointed head of Iran's Basij paramilitary unit said on Thursday, a day after US President Donald Trump said the United States had "total control" of the strategic waterway. 
Hossein Taeb said the US ​had sought to disrupt what he described as the Islamic Republic's popularity in the ​region by launching another war in the Strait of Hormuz, but had ??once more been defeated despite claiming Iran had neither an air force nor a navy. 
"Today ​you see that the Strait of Hormuz is under the management and control of the Islamic ​Republic," Taeb said according to the semi-official Fars news, adding that Iran was continuing on its course in complete security.
  After the start of the war, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, ​Tehran effectively shut the strait, through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied ​natural gas was previously shipped.
  The US subsequently imposed a naval blockade on Iranian shipping and ports, while ‌saying ??it would protect freedom of navigation for vessels travelling to and from non-Iranian ports.
 
In June, the two countries reached an interim agreement declaring a permanent ceasefire and calling for a swift return to freedom of navigation in the Gulf. 
The deal unravelled a few weeks later after Iran resumed ​limited attacks on vessels ​that it said ??were sailing contrary to the arrangements under the agreement, prompting the US to restart strikes on Iran's southern provinces, which Washington said were aimed ​at degrading Tehran's ability to target vessels in the Gulf.
  Separately ​on Thursday, senior ??military political official Rasoul Sanaei-Rad said that Iran would not reopen the Strait unless the other side fulfilled its commitments under the interim deal, adding that the reopening of the waterway was ??not something ​the US can achieve unilaterally, according to Fars news.
  ​Sanaei-Rad also warned that Iran would respond more forcefully in any future conflict, saying: "In a possible future war, we will ​stand more firmly and more offensively."
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Topics :IranUSAUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensions

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

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