Iran announces new authority to regulate shipping, tolls through Hormuz

Iran on Monday announced the creation of a new authority to oversee shipping and transit operations through the Strait of Hormuz, as negotiations continued with Oman on a mechanism for safe passage through the strategic waterway.

Iran’s top security body said the newly formed Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) would regulate and administer transit operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Iranian and Omani technical teams recently met in Oman to discuss a framework for secure transit through the strait. The spokesperson said Tehran remained engaged with Oman and other stakeholders, adding that expert-level discussions with Omani counterparts would continue next week.

The newly established body also announced its launch on social media. “In the name of God. The official X account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) is now live. Follow us for real-time updates on the Hormuz Strait operations and latest developments,” the authority said in a post on X. The development came amid heightened tensions in the region after drones targeted a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates. US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran on Sunday, saying the “clock is ticking”. “Tehran better get moving, fast, or there won't be anything left of them,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, in some of his strongest remarks on the Iran conflict since returning from China on Friday.

Concerns over the situation pushed oil prices higher on Monday, with Brent crude rising around 1.5 per cent to $110.70 a barrel. The uncertainty also extended losses in global bond markets, with investors increasing bets on further interest rate hikes amid inflation concerns. US 10-year Treasury yields climbed above 4.5 per cent, their highest level in nearly 15 months. Meanwhile, Pakistan has shared a revised Iranian proposal with the United States aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia, according to a Pakistani source cited by Reuters. “We don't have much time,” the source said, adding that both sides “keep changing their goalposts”.