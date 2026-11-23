Bahrain said on Saturday that an Iranian attack had hit a ​civilian industrial facility, causing a fire but no injuries, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they launched a missile-and-drone attack on US military positions in the kingdom, home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

The incidents were the latest escalation of regional hostilities ‌since the US and Israel ​attacked Iran in February. Since ​then, Gulf Arab states have been drawn into the conflict, and there ​have been repeated Iranian attacks across the region.

Civil Defence teams were working to contain the fire at the industrial facility, the ministry said in a post on X. It gave no details on the ​location or nature of the site.

Bahrain's interior ministry initially issued ‌an alert urging residents to move to the nearest safe location because ​of a potential threat, without providing details. It later issued an all-clear before sending a second alert. Later, Bahrain's Defence Force said its air defences had intercepted a ‌number of Iranian aerial ​attacks. Shrapnel from the interceptions caused ‌material damage but no casualties, it said, adding that Tehran was ‌continuing its "systematic hostile approach" towards the kingdom. The Revolutionary Guards, in a statement ​carried by Iranian state news agency IRNA, said their aerospace forces had launched a combined missile-and-drone attack on US ​positions at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases "in retaliation for ongoing aggression and repeated violations of Iranian airspace."