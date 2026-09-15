Iran-backed Houthi rebels seize 2 strategic islands for shipping in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi rebels have seized the strategic islands of Greater and Lesser Hanish in the southern Red Sea, bolstering the Iran-backed rebels' ability to control a key maritime shipping route.

Meanwhile, repairs to a crucial Saudi Arabian oil pipeline that was struck in an attack last week could last three to five weeks, putting it mostly out of service, two regional officials said.

Houthis gain ground as oil prices face more pressure

Houthi officials said Monday that rebels had taken over the two islands just as Saudi-backed government forces tried to claw back territory from the rebels' swift advances around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial shipping alternative to the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz -- through which a fifth of the world's traded oil and gas transits in peacetime -- in the opening days of the war. The Saudis have since used the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which leads out of the Red Sea, for crude oil exports. The Houthis' latest takeover, following the seizure of the Red Sea port of Mokha and a strategic island last week, puts more pressure on Saudi shipments and, in turn, global oil supplies and prices. This could give Iran additional leverage in its war with the United States. Oil might only partially move through damaged line Saudi Arabia relies on the East-West Pipeline to move crude from Gulf ports to ports on its western, Red Sea coast. From there it can be put on tankers for export.

Two officials briefed on the matter said repairing damage from an attack on September 10 could take weeks, including at a major pumping facility. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to brief the media. One said the line may work partially while teams carry out the repairs. China, a major West Asia oil importer, called Houthi attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure "unacceptable" and said that it was "deeply concerned" about further escalations by the rebels. Saudi Arabia behind postponed meeting on Hormuz: Iran Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Monday that Saudi Arabia had "demanded" that a meeting bringing together Iran with other regional countries to discuss the Strait of Hormuz be scrapped "for the time being." Baghaei called the meeting, which was to be hosted by Oman, a "proper opportunity" to restore security in the region.

The spokesperson said that an agreement between Iran and Oman on the Strait of Hormuz has been finalised and it will be announced later. Saudi Arabia had submitted amendments to the agreement, citing concerns that it could have lasting implications for the Strait of Hormuz, negatively impacting other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, according to a Gulf official familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. Iran condemns Austria's visa refusal for its nuclear chief Iran denounced on Monday the refusal by Austria to issue visas to the Iranian nuclear chief and other delegation members for the International Atomic Energy Agency's general conference in Vienna, calling the decision "completely unjustified." Baghaei said that Tehran summoned the Austrian charge d'affaires, saying Austria was obligated as the host country to issue the visas.

Baghaei accused Western countries of denying Iran an opportunity to defend itself and blamed the US for pressuring Austria to deny the visas. The refusal is part of UN sanctions on Iran, reinstated last year, that include a travel ban on Iranian officials. Iran fails to live up to nuclear obligations, US official says US Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Monday criticised Iran's failure to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog. Wright was particularly critical of Tehran's refusal to grant UN inspectors access to Iran's nuclear sites affected by the war. He said Iran had "ample time to address its egregious negligence" toward its obligations "but that time is up."

US-Saudi deal contains rigorous clauses to prevent proliferation Wright said additional safeguards contained in a US-Saudi nuclear accord include "absolutely rigorous" terms against proliferation. He told the IAEA general conference that the UN nuclear agency "was part of it all along." The US-Saudi accord, signed in July, could potentially provide the kingdom the capability to enrich uranium for its civilian nuclear programme. Wright was responding to a question from the media about why the US requested Iran to sign an Additional Protocol and not Saudi Arabia. The Additional Protocol is an agreement between the IAEA and a country that grants agency inspectors increased access to nuclear sites.

Yemenis flee homes as rebels press on Nearly 94,000 people have fled their homes in Yemen since fighting between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and government forces escalated this month, the International Organisation for Migration said Monday. The worst-hit areas are Taiz and Lahj, where 48,000 have been displaced, the UN agency said, adding that more than 2,000 people have fled across the sea into Djibouti. Around 200 schools have been converted to shelters in southwestern Yemen to absorb an influx of families, the International Rescue Committee, an aid group, said. Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 2 Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip on Monday killed two people and wounded several others, hospital officials and the health ministry said.

One person was killed in Gaza City, while the other was killed when a strike hit tents in Muwasi, according to Shifa and Nasser hospitals. The strikes also wounded people in Zawaida in central Gaza and Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the health ministry said. The Israeli military confirmed the strikes and said they targeted militants. US slaps Russian-owned bank with full sanctions The US Treasury Department on Monday issued full sanctions on VTB Bank -- one of Russia's largest financial institutions -- as part of its efforts to target Iran's remaining financial lifelines. But the impact of the sanctions remains unclear as the Biden administration had also issued sweeping sanctions against the state-owned bank shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.