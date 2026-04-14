Iran calls US blockade 'gross violation' of sovereignty, urges UN action

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Amir Saeid Iravani has strongly condemned the United Nations over a naval blockade on Iranian ports, calling it a " gross violation" of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to Iranian state media Press TV.

In a letter sent Monday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the UN Security Council, Iravani denounced Washington's move as an "illegal act of aggression" that threatens regional and international peace and security.

"The imposition of a naval blockade is a gross violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Iravani wrote, adding that the measure was publicly announced by US Central Command (Centcom) on April 12.

He said the US action violates Article 2, paragraph 4 of the UN Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force, and constitutes "a textbook example of aggression under international law." The ambassador added that the illegal blockade also seriously violates the fundamental principles of the international law of the sea. "By attempting to prevent maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports, the United States is illegally interfering in the exercise of the sovereign rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran and violating the rights of third states and legitimate maritime trade in accordance with international law," the letter stated.

Iravani stressed that Iran "firmly and in the strongest possible terms rejects and condemns the illegal action of the United States," and said Tehran reserves its "inherent right" to take "all necessary and proportionate measures to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests." He further warned that the United States " bears full responsibility for this internationally wrongful act and all its consequences, including its effects on regional and international peace and security." Calling for urgent international intervention, the Iranian envoy urged the UN Security Council to condemn the blockade and take steps to halt escalation, saying the situation poses a serious threat to stability in an already volatile region.

"Given that the said illegal action constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security and clearly increases the risk of escalating tensions in an already highly unstable region, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the Secretary-General and the Security Council... to oblige the United States to immediately cease its internationally wrongful acts against the Islamic Republic of Iran," he wrote. Iravani began the letter by informing the UN that he was acting on instructions from the Iranian government to highlight "the continuing internationally wrongful acts of the United States of America against the Islamic Republic of Iran." He also requested that the letter be circulated as an official document of the UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, the United States Navy currently maintains a presence of at least 15 ships in the West Asia region, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and 11 destroyers, which could potentially take part in a maritime blockade of Iran's ports, according to a US official, following orders from President Donald Trump, CNN reported. However, it remains unclear which specific vessels are positioned or designated for participation in the blockade, as earlier assessments indicate that the naval assets are widely dispersed across the US Central Command's area of operations. The deployed fleet includes the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln along with 11 destroyers, including the USS Bainbridge, USS Thomas Hudner, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., USS Delbert D. Black, USS John Finn, USS Michael Murphy, USS Mitscher, USS Pinckney, USS Rafael Peralta, USS Spruance and USS Milius. In addition, the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, comprising USS Tripoli, USS New Orleans, and USS Rushmore, is also deployed in the region.