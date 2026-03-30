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Iran confirms death of Revolutionary Guard navy chief Alireza Tangsiri

A statement from the IRGC said Tangsiri 'joined the ranks of Allah due to the severity of his injuries'

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IRGC praised his efforts, particularly in helping Iran maintain a chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 2:27 PM IST
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Iran on Monday confirmed the death of Revolutionary Guard navy chief Alireza Tangsiri. Israel had claimed on Thursday that it killed Tangsiri, a rear admiral in the Iran navy.

A statement from the Guard on Monday, read on state television, said Tangsiri "joined the ranks of Allah due to the severity of his injuries."  It praised his efforts, particularly in helping Iran maintain a chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. "Every fighter is a Tangsiri, and we will see what surprises they will bring in the days and months ahead," the statement added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

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