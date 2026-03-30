Iran confirms death of Revolutionary Guard navy chief Alireza Tangsiri

Iran on Monday confirmed the death of Revolutionary Guard navy chief Alireza Tangsiri. Israel had claimed on Thursday that it killed Tangsiri, a rear admiral in the Iran navy.

A statement from the Guard on Monday, read on state television, said Tangsiri "joined the ranks of Allah due to the severity of his injuries." It praised his efforts, particularly in helping Iran maintain a chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. "Every fighter is a Tangsiri, and we will see what surprises they will bring in the days and months ahead," the statement added.