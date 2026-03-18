Iran confirms national security chief Ali Larijani killed in Israeli strike

Iran on Tuesday (local time) confirmed the death of its national security chief Ali Larijani, hours after Israel claimed responsibility for killing him in an airstrike.

In a statement, the Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said Dr Ali Larijani was killed along with his son Mortaza Larijani, SNSC deputy for security Alireza Bayat, and several bodyguards in an Israeli strike, reported Press TV.

The statement described Larijani’s efforts “up until the very final moments of his blessed life” as being dedicated to safeguarding national interests. It also highlighted his continued counsel urging both the public and authorities to maintain unity in the face of hostile actions against Iran.

The Secretariat added that his “martyrdom” would strengthen the resolve of the nation and its leadership to continue advancing the Iran’s position. According to Press TV, Larijani also served as a member of Iran’s expediency council and as a senior adviser to former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He had earlier held the position of Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis) for 12 years, before being succeeded by Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf. READ | Iran crisis: After Larijani killing who else in Tehran can the US talk to? Over the course of his political career, Larijani also contested presidential elections and served as head of the national broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).