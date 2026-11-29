By Laura Gardner Cuesta

For years, building a bomb shelter beneath a luxury home or school in a Gulf financial hub would have seemed excessive. The cities have marketed themselves as havens of safety and stability in a turbulent region, attracting entrepreneurs and professionals seeking a secure, low tax environment.

That sense of security was shaken earlier this year, when Iran fired thousands of projectiles at its wealthy Gulf neighbors in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic. Months later, a definitive peace deal is elusive and the threat of renewed conflict remains. Tit-for-tat strikes between the US and Iran have ratcheted up tensions in recent weeks, leaving the region in limbo, while Saudi Arabia continues to fend off attacks by the Tehran-backed Houthis.

That’s prompted broader conversations about civilian protection across the region. Specialist companies are reporting a rise in inquiries from wealthy homeowners and developers, though the number of actual projects in train remains small and most are at an early stage. Some firms believe a broader opportunity may lie in protection for schools and critical infrastructure. “There was no business in the region six months ago and now there’s interest coming from everybody,” said Ron Hubbard, chief executive officer of Texas-based Atlas Survival Shelters, which opened an office in the United Arab Emirates days before the war began. The shift reflects a wider reassessment amid an increase in armed conflict globally. In Israel, reinforced safe rooms are built into many homes and buildings. Switzerland and Finland have maintained extensive civil defense shelter systems for decades. In Europe, Russia’s war in Ukraine and repeated incursions by Russian drones into NATO airspace have heightened concerns about the vulnerability of civilian populations and critical infrastructure.

In the UAE, where personal security has long been central to the country’s appeal, such precautions have historically felt far removed from daily life. It’s business as usual in parts of the economy, with high-profile conferences, concerts and sporting events scheduled in coming weeks, even as officials say the state of “neither war not peace” is unsustainable and push for a more lasting solution. Still, specialist firms that fortify buildings against explosions, missiles and other threats globally are sensing opportunity, even if the market remains small and concentrated among wealthy homeowners and some developers. Atlas has about five clients pursuing shelters for their UAE villas, typically projects of 200 to 500 square meters costing between $2 million and $5 million, Hubbard said.

Get the Mideast Money newsletter, a weekly look at the intersection of wealth and power in the region. US-based Hardened Structures, which has worked on shelters for government and high-net-worth clients in the UAE since 2013, says it now has six private shelters in various stages of planning, compared with pre-conflict days when it built roughly one every five years. The company also hired a representative in Dubai to manage the growing pipeline. An underground shelter in the UAE can cost between $800 and $2,500 per square foot, with a typical Dubai project costing about $1,200 per square foot, president and owner Brian Camden said.

Such facilities can be designed to withstand ballistic and blast threats as well as chemical, biological and radiological hazards. The company also has two contracts in Saudi Arabia, where it has operated for several years. For many developers, a protected room built into a new home may prove more practical than an elaborate underground bunker. Atlas’ Hubbard sees greater potential in reinforcing a single room with concrete, filtered air and a gas tight door, which he estimates could add around $50,000 to the cost of a new home. The firm has discussed the idea with developers, and some have shown interest.

Nader Abazid, founder of Dubai-based Argus, which has served wealthy clients seeking high-end residential safe rooms since 2019, says he now receives two to three inquiries a week. Most come from individuals, though some boutique developers building 15 to 20 villas have also approached the company. Customers increasingly want protection against blast debris, rather than simply a secure place to store valuables, he said. The potential market extends beyond private homes. Schools and operators of critical infrastructure are also reassessing their exposure to attacks, potentially opening up a much larger market spanning classrooms, airports and data centers. That has particular significance for Gulf economies, which have invested heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure, as well as travel and tourism, including aviation.