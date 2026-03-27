Luxury carmakers fly supercars to Gulf as Hormuz crisis disrupts trade

Luxury carmakers are finding new ways to deliver their high-end personalised vehicles to customers in West Asia as the ongoing conflict involving Iran disrupts normal shipping routes in the region. With restrictions affecting the crucial Strait of Hormuz -- a key maritime corridor -- some manufacturers have begun flying supercars directly to buyers, despite the significantly higher costs, the Financial Times reported.

Shipping disruptions force alternative delivery methods

Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari said last week that it had paused most vehicle deliveries to Gulf countries after car carriers were unable to enter the region due to restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz . However, the company confirmed that a limited number of personalised vehicles are still being delivered by air.

Ferrari has also informed investors that some vehicles could be shipped to customers outside the region if buyers request alternative arrangements, the news report said. Air freight was already used occasionally by wealthy customers even before the conflict began. Some buyers of limited-edition or bespoke models chose to pay for faster delivery, even though transporting a vehicle by air typically costs about three times more than shipping by sea, the news report said. Air freight costs surge amid conflict Industry executives say the price gap between air and sea transport has widened further since the conflict began.

The news report, citing data from logistics platform Freightos, said that the average cost of flying cargo from Europe to West Asia has risen sharply. Shipping one kilogram of cargo now costs around $2.96 -- roughly two-thirds higher than before the conflict started. ALSO READ: Volkswagen may turn car factory into Iron Dome hub with Israel partnership Transporting a luxury vehicle by air would be considerably more expensive due to its size and special handling requirements. Luxury brands try to maintain deliveries Other luxury manufacturers are also adjusting their delivery strategies. Bentley Motors said it is currently fulfilling customer orders using vehicles already stored in the region rather than shipping new cars by air.

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars -- owned by BMW Group -- said it is working closely with logistics partners to continue deliveries, though it did not disclose specific transportation methods. Chris Brownridge, chief executive of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said that West Asia remains a key market for the company. He added that the brand is staying in regular contact with customers in the region and is trying to ensure vehicles reach buyers despite logistical challenges, the news report said. West Asia remains crucial for luxury carmakers Although larger markets such as the United States and China generate higher vehicle sales volumes, West Asia is particularly valuable for luxury brands.

Customers in the region often order highly customised vehicles with bespoke features. At Ferrari, personalised options account for roughly one-fifth of the company’s automotive revenue. ALSO READ: Strait of Hormuz opens to ships but marine covers to stay pricey Earlier this month, Volkswagen Group warned that tensions in West Asia could affect sales of its premium brands, including Porsche, Lamborghini and Audi. New orders slow as uncertainty grows While most existing orders have not been cancelled, some industry executives say new bookings have slowed, the news report said. One European luxury carmaker said it had paused plans to open additional dealerships in Saudi Arabia. The company also reported a drop in customer visits to its showroom in Abu Dhabi, the news report said.

According to the company’s chief executive, showroom activity has slowed sharply in recent weeks. If the conflict continues for an extended period, some vehicles originally intended for West Asian buyers may have to be redirected to other markets such as Japan. He noted that West Asia typically buys the most expensive versions of luxury models, making it difficult for companies to match the same profit levels elsewhere, the news report said. Luxury car industry faces pressure globally The disruption comes at a time when the global luxury car market is already under strain. Manufacturers are dealing with higher tariffs in the United States and a sharp slowdown in sales in China. Many brands had hoped that strong demand in West Asia would help offset weaker performance in these major markets.