Oil over $100: How the Strait of Hormuz crisis is shaking the world economy

The war triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran has quickly escalated into a major shock for global energy markets. With tanker traffic slowing dramatically through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas, the disruption is rippling across fuel markets, shipping routes, industrial supply chains and national economies.

Within days of the attacks, crude oil prices have surged past $100 a barrel for the first time since the early fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Traders and analysts now warn that if the disruption persists, the world could be facing the most severe energy shock since the oil crises of the 1970s.

How the Strait of Hormuz disruption is pushing oil prices higher The Strait of Hormuz, just 21 miles wide at its narrowest point between Iran and Oman, has long been one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. Around 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows through the passage. While the strait has not been formally closed, attacks on vessels and warnings circulating among shipping companies have had an immediate chilling effect. More than 1,000 ships were reportedly waiting to pass through the waterway over the weekend as shipowners weighed the risks of further strikes.

Oil markets have reacted sharply. US crude futures rose 36 per cent in a week, the biggest surge since trading began in 1983, while Brent crude jumped about 18 per cent in a single day, pushing prices to around $109 a barrel on the morning of Monday (March 9). ALSO READ: Oil price rise not to have substantial impact on inflation: Sitharaman Some analysts warned that prices could move significantly higher if exports remain constrained. Several banks and trading houses are already discussing scenarios in which crude approaches $150 a barrel, reported WSJ. Which Gulf oil producers have reduced or halted output The immediate economic fallout has come from oil producers being unable to export crude through the strait, forcing them to scale back production.

Iraq has already reduced output sharply after exports stalled, prioritising domestic refinery operations. In Iraqi Kurdistan, the Norwegian producer DNO shut down its wells as a precaution after the conflict erupted, fearing attacks on energy infrastructure, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Further south, Kuwait announced an initial reduction of about 100,000 barrels per day as authorities assessed threats to shipping routes. The United Arab Emirates has also begun lowering offshore production to prevent storage tanks from filling up as exports slow. Saudi Arabia has paused operations at some facilities after drone attacks on a refinery, though large-scale field shutdowns have not yet been confirmed. Bahrain’s refinery was struck by missiles, forcing authorities to declare force majeure on shipments.

Analysts cited by the WSJ have cautioned that if tanker traffic through the strait remains disrupted for days or weeks, production cuts across the region could deepen rapidly. Meanwhile, estimates by JPMorgan suggest that daily oil output in the Gulf could fall by more than four million barrels if the situation persists into the coming week, potentially rising to around nine million barrels per day by the end of the month, which translates roughly to a tenth of global oil demand. How LNG supply disruptions are worsening the energy crisis Unlike the previous West Asia energy crises , the current disruption is also hitting natural gas markets.

Qatar, one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas, halted most output after Iranian drones struck the Ras Laffan gas complex last week. The shutdown instantly removed roughly a fifth of global LNG supply from the market. The halt has triggered intense competition for alternative cargoes, with LNG tankers originally headed to Europe beginning to divert towards Asia, where buyers are willing to pay higher prices to secure supplies. To add to the woes, restarting LNG infrastructure is not straightforward. Therefore, even if the attacks cease anytime soon, liquefaction facilities can take weeks to restart safely, essentially meaning that the gas market shock could persist even after shipping resumes.

Why Asian economies are most exposed to the supply disruption While higher oil prices affect all economies, the current crisis is likely to hit Asia hardest for the simple reason that many Asian countries import the bulk of their energy from the Gulf and rely heavily on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Taiwan are among the most exposed. India has already ordered refiners to maximise production of cooking fuel as imports from the Middle East decline. Gas-intensive industries, particularly fertiliser manufacturers, may face pressure if LNG supplies remain tight. Meanwhile, Bangladesh is experiencing severe strain already. According to several reports, the government has brought forward Eid holidays and ordered all universities to close temporarily to reduce electricity demand. Authorities have also imposed limits on fuel sales amid panic buying and supply concerns. Gas shortages have forced four of the country’s five state-run fertiliser plants to halt operations.

Japan, which imports more than 90 per cent of its crude oil from West Asia , is also closely monitoring the situation as analysts estimate that a prolonged surge in oil prices could push Japan’s consumer price index higher and threaten the fragile recovery in real wages, according to Nikkei Asia. Furthermore, South Korea has announced plans to introduce a cap on domestic fuel prices to shield consumers from rising costs. The government has also warned it may expand its 100 trillion won ($67 billion) economic stabilisation fund if the situation deteriorates, the South China Morning Post reported. How China faces rising economic stakes in the Iranian conflict China, the world’s largest oil importer, also faces significant exposure to the disruption. More than half of China’s seaborne crude imports come from the West Asian region, and a large portion of that supply travels through the Strait of Hormuz. China is also the largest buyer of Iranian oil, which it imports at discounted prices despite US sanctions.

Beyond energy, West Asia has become a rapidly growing market for Chinese goods and investment. Chinese exports to the region expanded sharply in recent years as tensions with the United States limited access to American markets. Several Chinese companies operating in the Gulf have already told employees to work remotely, while the shipping giant Cosco has suspended bookings through the strait, according to a report by the New York Times (NYT). Why rising energy prices threaten global inflation Rising energy costs are now feeding into broader economic risks. According to International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva, a sustained 10 per cent increase in energy prices would push global inflation up by about 40 basis points and reduce economic growth by up to 0.2 percentage points, Bloomberg reported.

The recent surge in oil prices has already exceeded that threshold. Consequently, higher fuel costs are beginning to spread through industries ranging from aviation to shipping. Airlines have warned that soaring jet fuel prices will hurt profits and push ticket prices higher. Meanwhile, fertiliser shortages could affect agricultural production if natural gas supplies remain constrained, NYT said. What lies ahead for the global oil market Energy analysts say that by threatening one of the world’s most vital energy routes, Iran may be attempting to raise the economic costs of the war for the United States and its partners, a strategy very similar to Russia’s effort to pressure Europe through gas supply cuts during the Ukraine conflict