Iran deal nearly final, Vance may sign pact in Europe this weekend: Trump

US President Donald said that a deal to end the war with Iran is nearly complete and is expected to be signed over the weekend in Europe.

Trump made these remarks at the Oval Office in the White House on Thursday afternoon, hours after calling off military strikes on Iran and threatened to take control of its oil industry.

Trump said Vice President J D Vance is expected to attend the signing ceremony which could take place in Europe as soon as this weekend.

"We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran. The documents are in pretty final shape, so we'll see. It should be done pretty quickly," Trump said.