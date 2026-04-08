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Iran envoy warns of 'proportionate' action if Trump follows attack threats

During a Security Council session on the Strait of Hormuz, Iravani urged the international community to call out Trump's rhetoric before it's too late

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US President Donald Trump (File Photo: PTI)
AP Tehran
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 12:08 AM IST
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An Iranian envoy says Tehran will "take immediate and proportionate" action if US President Donald Trump follows through on his threats to attack the country's "whole civilization."  Tehran's United Nations representative, Amir-Saeid Iravani, said Trump's threats that a "whole civilization will die" if Iran does not make a deal "constitute incitement to war crimes and potentially genocide."  During a Security Council session on the Strait of Hormuz, Iravani urged the international community to call out Trump's rhetoric before it's too late.

"Iran will not stand idle in the face of such egregious war crimes. It will exercise, without hesitation, its inherent right of self-defence and will take immediate and proportionate reciprocal measures," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :US Iran tensionsUnited StatesBS Reads

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 12:08 AM IST

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