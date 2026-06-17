Iran fires drones at commercial ships in Hormuz after peace deal: Report

Iran has reportedly fired multiple drones aimed at commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a source told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

The firing took place after the signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday, and the drones were intercepted by the US military ere they posed a threat to commercial or US military ships and personnel.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had launched the drones, a US official told NBC, adding that the US military is coordinating with shipping companies to support ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, as per Jerusalem Post.

Meanwhile, US intelligence agencies' assessment revealed on Wednesday that Iran has acquired the ability after the war to shut the Strait of Hormuz at will, sources told CNN. ALSO READ: US to give $300 bn to Iran: Does Trump's deal mirror Obama's nuclear pact? Iran's ability to hurt the economy using the critical waterway can crop up again regardless of the framework agreement to be signed on Friday, the assessment revealed. Iran has now become the US' Achilles heel as it has learnt to leverage the strikes on Gulf countries' energy infrastructure, the sources familiar with the assessment told CNN. Iran had struck US bases in the neighbouring countries- the bases which were meant to be the safety guarantors by the US. Earlier, US President Donald Trump vowed to publicly release the text of the agreement with Iran "in a couple of days" and even floated reciting the entire document in front of cameras.