Iran fires on 3 ships in Strait of Hormuz as US blockade holds, talks stall

Iran fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz and seized two of them on Wednesday, intensifying its assault on shipping in the key waterway. The attacks came a day after US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire while maintaining an American blockade of Iranian ports.

The standoff between the US and Iran has effectively choked off nearly all exports through the strait - where 20 per cent of the world's traded oil passes in peacetime - with no end in sight. Iranian media said the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was bringing the two ships to Iran, marking a further escalation, though the White House said the seizures didn't violate ceasefire terms.

The conflict has already sent gas prices skyrocketing far beyond the region and raised the cost of food and a wide array of other products. The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, nosed over $100 per barrel, marking a 35 per cent increase from prewar levels, but stock markets still appear to be shrugging it off. The European Union energy commissioner, Dan Jrgensen, warned of lasting impact for consumers and businesses, likening it to other major energy crises over the last half-century. He said the disruption is costing Europe around 500 million euros ($600 million) each day. Iran holds firm in apparent tit-for-tat with US Iranian media said the MSC Francesca and the Epaminondas were being escorted to Iran. The US had earlier seized two Iranian vessels as the ceasefire talks were due to take place in Pakistan.

Technomar, the management company behind the Liberian-registered Epaminondas, said it was "approached and fired upon by a manned gunboat" off the coast of Oman. It said the ship's bridge was damaged. A second cargo ship came under fire hours later, with no report of damage, though the vessel was then stopped in the water. No injuries to the crew of either vessel were reported. The MSC Francesca's owner could not be immediately reached for comment. The Guard attacked a third ship, identified as the Euphoria, which had become "stranded" on the Iranian coast, Iranian media reported, without elaborating. Iran taking control of two ships didn't violate truce terms because "these were not US or Israeli ships, these were two international vessels," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Channel.

There have been more than 30 attacks on ships in the West Asia since the US and Israel launched the war on Feb. 28 with a surprise attack on Iran. Before then, the strait was open for all traffic. Vortexa, an analytics firm focusing on global energy and freight markets, said it has recorded 34 movements of sanctioned and Iranian-linked tankers in and out of the Persian Gulf in the week after the US imposed its blockade on April 13. The firm identified 19 outbound and 15 inbound movements. Six of the outbound movements were "confirmed laden with Iranian crude, representing about 10.7 million barrels," it said in an email.

It was not immediately clear whether all those barrels reached markets overseas. It's not clear when talks will restart Iran's ability to restrict traffic through the strait - which leads from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean - has proved a major strategic advantage While the ceasefire means that American and Israeli airstrikes have stopped in Iran - and Tehran's missiles no longer target Israel and the wider West Asia - the maritime standoff continues and could escalate further. Without any diplomatic agreement, the attacks will likely deter ships from even attempting to pass through the waterway, further squeezing global energy supplies.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker who met with US Vice President JD Vance in Pakistan earlier this month, said a complete ceasefire "only makes sense" if not violated by the blockade that is "taking the world's economy hostage." "Reopening the Strait of Hormuz is impossible with such flagrant breach of the ceasefire," he wrote on X. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told state TV that Iran has not decided whether to take part in a new round of negotiations with the US He accused the United States of a "disregard and lack of good faith" in the negotiations.

Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, the head of the Iranian mission in Egypt, earlier told The Associated Press no delegation would go to Pakistan until the US lifts its blockade. Leavitt, the White House press secretary, told reporters that Trump hasn't set a deadline for receiving a proposal from the Iranians. "Ultimately, the timeline would be dictated by the commander in chief in the United States," she said. In the Iranian capital, Tehran, many grappled with the uncertainty. "We should know where we stand. Is it going to be a ceasefire, peace, or the war is going to continue?" said Mashallah Mohammad Sadegh, 59. "The way things currently are, one doesn't know what to do." Another French peacekeeper dies after weekend attack in Lebanon In southern Lebanon, three separate Israeli strikes killed at least six people and wounded others, according to local authorities. Israel denied carrying out one of the strikes and did not immediately comment on the others.

It came as Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors prepared for a new meeting in Washington on Thursday toward extending a fragile ceasefire. An Israeli drone struck the village of Jabbour, killing one person and wounding two others, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency. Israel's military denied it attacked the area. Lebanon's health ministry said two Israeli strikes on al-Tiri village killed three people, including a journalist, and injured one other journalist. Authorities said the body of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil, who worked for the daily Al-Akhbar, was pulled from under rubble hours later. Khalil had been covering Israel-Hezbollah hostilities since October 2023 and was reporting during the latest war, the newspaper said.

Israel's military alleged people in al-Tiri violated the ceasefire and posed a risk to its troops safety. It denied it prevented rescue teams from reaching the area or that it targets journalists. The Lebanese Health Ministry said a separate Israeli strike on the village of Yohmor killed two people and injured two others. Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel from Lebanon days after the outbreak of the war, sparking retaliatory strikes and an Israeli ground invasion. The 10-day ceasefire that started Friday has been marred by several Israeli strikes and Hezbollah claimed its first attack Tuesday. French President Emmanuel Macron said a French peacekeeper who was wounded in a weekend attack in Lebanon died of his wounds. Another French peacekeeper was killed in the attack Saturday when the force came under small-arms fire in southern Lebanon.