Iran halts petrochemical exports to secure domestic supply amid disruptions

Iran has halted all petrochemical exports to prioritise domestic supply and prevent shortages of raw materials, the economic newspaper Donya-e-Eqtesad reported on Thursday, citing disruptions in production after Israeli strikes on several petrochemical hubs.

The instruction was issued on April 13 by a senior National Petrochemical Company official overseeing downstream industries and directed firms to suspend exports until further notice.

The export ban aims to stabilise domestic markets and ensure supply to local industries following damage caused by recent attacks.

Domestic prices for petrochemical and related products have been held at pre-conflict levels despite rising global prices, with officials saying the measures will remain in place to support industry and consumers.