Iran includes 'acceptance of enrichment' in Farsi version of ceasefire plan

Iran in the Farsi-language version of its 10-point ceasefire plan included the phrase "acceptance of enrichment" for its nuclear programme, something that was missing in English versions shared by Iranian diplomats to journalists.

It wasn't immediately clear why that term was missing.

However, US President Donald Trump had said ending Iran's nuclear programme entirely was a key point of the war.

Trump, after Iran issued its 10-point plan, had described it as fraudulent, without elaborating.