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Home / World News / Iran launches missiles on two US bases in Jordan after attack in Larak

Iran launches missiles on two US bases in Jordan after attack in Larak

US Central Command said that the blockade remains in place against Iran and, as of Sunday, they have redirected 83 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure compliance with the blockade

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis
The recent development comes after the IRGC Public Relations Department issued a statement warning of direct "vengeance upon criminals" and promising the "punishment of the aggressor." | Photo: Bloomberg
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 7:47 AM IST
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Shortly after American forces struck Larak Island, Iran claimed of have launched ballistic missiles at two US air bases in Jordan, Press TV reported.

Sharing footage by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Press TV claimed that the ballistic missiles were launched at the technical and maintenance infrastructure and fighter-jet positions at two US air bases in Jordan--King Hussein and Al-Azraq.

News outlet Al Arabiya said that Jordanian Air Defences intercepted the Iranian missile launches.

The Iranian retaliation comes on the heels of the attack at Larak Island, where several people have been left wounded and killed. Iran's IRIB said that the American attack on Larak Island occurred in two waves. It claimed that the sounds heard from Sirik were caused by Iranian defensive actions.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said that the blockade remains in place against Iran and, as of Sunday, CENTCOM forces have redirected 83 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure compliance with the blockade.

"A US Sailor directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter onto the flight deck of USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) while the ship sails in the Arabian Sea, enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 30, CENTCOM forces have redirected 83 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure compliance with the blockade," CENTCOM said.

The recent development comes after the IRGC Public Relations Department issued a statement warning of direct "vengeance upon criminals" and promising the "punishment of the aggressor."

IRGC spokesman and public relations chief Hossein Mohebbi condemned the military action as a "grave blunder" occurring alongside newly imposed US economic measures.

"This action was a strategic and fatal error by the Trump regime in the course of the economic war, an error that will shift the balance against its planners and will entail heavy costs," Mohebbi said. "The enemy will pay the consequences of this miscalculation in both the economic and military arenas."

The military engagement follows the August 24 announcement by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent regarding the launch of "Operation Economic Outcast," a campaign designed to cut off Iran's global financial networks and regime revenue sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsJordan

First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 7:44 AM IST

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