Iran launches missiles on two US bases in Jordan after attack in Larak

Shortly after American forces struck Larak Island, Iran claimed of have launched ballistic missiles at two US air bases in Jordan, Press TV reported.

Sharing footage by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Press TV claimed that the ballistic missiles were launched at the technical and maintenance infrastructure and fighter-jet positions at two US air bases in Jordan--King Hussein and Al-Azraq.

News outlet Al Arabiya said that Jordanian Air Defences intercepted the Iranian missile launches.

The Iranian retaliation comes on the heels of the attack at Larak Island, where several people have been left wounded and killed. Iran's IRIB said that the American attack on Larak Island occurred in two waves. It claimed that the sounds heard from Sirik were caused by Iranian defensive actions.

ALSO READ: US strikes Iranian rocket launchers in first military action in weeks Meanwhile, the US Central Command said that the blockade remains in place against Iran and, as of Sunday, CENTCOM forces have redirected 83 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure compliance with the blockade. "A US Sailor directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter onto the flight deck of USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) while the ship sails in the Arabian Sea, enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 30, CENTCOM forces have redirected 83 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure compliance with the blockade," CENTCOM said.