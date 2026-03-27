Home / World News / DOJ confirms Iran-linked hackers breached FBI director's Kash Patel's email

DOJ confirms Iran-linked hackers breached FBI director's Kash Patel's email

On their website, the hacker group Handala Hack Team said Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims"

Kash Patel
FBI director Kash Patel (Photo:PTI)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 8:45 PM IST
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Iran-linked hackers have publicly claimed the breach of FBI Director Kash Patel's personal inbox, publishing photographs of the director and his purported resume to the internet.
 
On their website, the hacker group Handala Hack Team said Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims."
 
Reuters was not able to immediately authenticate the emails published by Handala, but a sample of the material uploaded by the hackers and reviewed by Reuters appears to show a mix of personal and work correspondence dating between 2010 and 2019.
 
A Justice Department official confirmed to Reuters that Patel's emails were compromised but did not go into detail. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The hackers did not immediately respond to messages.
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Topics :IranHackersFBIUS Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 8:18 PM IST

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