Iran now 'loser of Middle East': Trump after Tehran apology to neighbours

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Saturday trashed Iran in a social media post, calling it the “loser of the Middle East” after Tehran apologised to neighbouring countries and assured them that it would not attack them unless an attack on Iran originated from their territories.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbours, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore.”

He added that Iran's apology came only after sustained military pressure from the US and Israel.

“This promise was only made because of the relentless US and Israeli attack,” Trump wrote, as he claimed that Iran had attempted to expand its influence across the region.

Trump warns of expanding targets The US President also warned of further military action. “Today Iran will be hit very hard!” Trump said, adding that additional locations and groups could be considered for strikes. “Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behaviour, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time,” he wrote. 'No longer a regional bully' According to Trump, the situation marks an unprecedented setback for Iran in its regional history, even as he said the Islamic Regime was "...no longer the Bully of the Middle East".

“They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East,” he wrote, adding that “It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern countries.” Trump also claimed that several countries in the region had expressed gratitude to him: “They have said, ‘Thank you President Trump.’ I have said, ‘You’re welcome!’” In his post, Trump said Iran had lost its standing in the region and would remain weakened for years, saying it would remain a "loser.... for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse! Today Iran will be hit very hard!"