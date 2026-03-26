Iran must act fast to salvage talks before 'it's too late', warns Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Iran must move quickly to salvage talks, claiming its negotiators were “begging” for a deal while publicly stating that they were only reviewing Washington’s proposal. He warned there would be “no turning back” if progress stalled.

A day earlier, Iran said it had reviewed the ceasefire framework proposed by Trump but found the terms unacceptable. According to Iran’s state-run Press TV, officials described the reported 15-point proposal as “excessive” and said it did not reflect Tehran’s position or dictate how the conflict would proceed. “The Iranian negotiators are very different and ‘strange’. They are ‘begging’ us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal’. WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.