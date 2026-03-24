Home / World News / Iran names ex-IRGC commander as top security official after Larijani death

Iran names ex-IRGC commander as top security official after Larijani death

Iranian state television identified the new secretary as Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr
Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 5:22 PM IST
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Iran named a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander as the new secretary of the country's Supreme National Security Council on Tuesday, replacing Ali Larijani, who was killed in an airstrike.

Iranian state television identified the new secretary as Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr.

Zolghadr reached the rank of brigadier general in the Guard. He had been serving as the secretary of Iran's Expediency Council.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS Iran tensionsWest Asia and the GulfMiddle EastBS Reads

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 5:22 PM IST

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