Iran parliament speaker warns severe retaliation against US ground invasion

Iranian forces "are waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever," Iran parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Sunday.

"Our firing continues. Our missiles are in place. Our determination and faith have increased," Qalibaf said.

He warned the US against a ground invasion, threatening severe retaliation against American troops and allies in the region if US forces alight on Iranian soil, according to Iran official media.

He described the US' 15-point plan which Pakistan passed to Iran last week as "their wishes" and said the Trump administration is attempting to gain through the plan what it has failed to achieve by force.