Iran plans new Hormuz traffic mechanism, fees for vessels to apply

Iran is preparing to introduce a new mechanism to manage maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, news agency Reuters reported on Saturday, quoting Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee.

According to the report, Azizi said Tehran had prepared a designated route for managing vessel movement in the strategically important waterway and that details of the mechanism would be unveiled soon.

Azizi also said the designated route would remain closed to operators linked to the ‘Freedom Project’, an apparent reference to the US-led ‘Project Freedom’ maritime operation launched to escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz. He added that Iran would collect “necessary fees” for specialised services provided under the proposed arrangement.