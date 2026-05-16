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Iran plans new Hormuz traffic mechanism, fees for vessels to apply

Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran parliament's national security committee, said details of the route system would be unveiled soon

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz
Strait of Hormuz (File Photo: Bloomberg)
Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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Iran is preparing to introduce a new mechanism to manage maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, news agency Reuters reported on Saturday, quoting Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee.
 
According to the report, Azizi said Tehran had prepared a designated route for managing vessel movement in the strategically important waterway and that details of the mechanism would be unveiled soon.
 
He added that Iran would collect “necessary fees” for specialised services provided under the proposed arrangement. 
Azizi also said the designated route would remain closed to operators linked to the ‘Freedom Project’, an apparent reference to the US-led ‘Project Freedom’ maritime operation launched to escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz. 
 
Iran has opposed the initiative, viewing it as an attempt by the US and its allies to challenge Tehran’s control over shipping access in the strategic waterway. 
The official further said that only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran would benefit from the mechanism.
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Topics :US Iran tensionsIsrael Iran ConflictWest Asia and the GulfIranBS Web Reports

First Published: May 16 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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