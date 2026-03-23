Iran posing direct threat to European countries: Israeli PM Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said the US and Israel would continue to act against Iran.

Netanyahu visited Arad, which was hit by Iran on Sunday.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X, "Iran continues to prove why they are an enemy to civilization and the free world, while now posing a direct threat to European countries. Israel and the US will continue to act with great force against the Ayatollah terror regime."

Netanyahu visited Dimona and said, "If anyone needed an explanation of why Iran is the enemy of civilisation, and the enemy and the danger to the entire world. You got it in the last 48 hours. In the last 48 hours, they fired a terror weapon on civilians, on children. There's a children's nursery here. There's an old person's home here. Civilians, families, they fire terror weapons on civilians, and often they use cluster bombs, which are forbidden by international law."

"The second thing that they did was that they fired on Jerusalem right next to the holy places. They sent ballistic missiles that could have destroyed the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Western Wall. The three holiest sites to the three monotheistic religions, they don't care. They're firing on everything. The third thing they did is they fired an intercontinental ballistic missile 4,000 kilometres right into Diego Garcia, the American-British base," he added. Netanyahu said that Iran is trying to blackmail the world by shutting the Strait of Hormuz. "They can now reach almost everywhere in Europe. I've been warning that for years. The fourth thing that they did was to shut down the important maritime Strait of Hormuz, trying to blackmail the world with oil terror blackmail. Four things that they're doing in 48 hours. And I ask the leaders of the world, the leaders of the free world, the leaders of the moderate states, what more are you waiting for? President Trump has correctly said that Israel, the United States and Israel in this great partnership, we're fighting the battle not only for ourselves, but for all of you. And he asked a simple question: Where are you? And it's time to heed President Trump's call, his leadership and his vision, not merely for our sake, but for your sake," Netanyahu said.