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Iran ready to allow Japanese vessels through Strait of Hormuz after talks

Japan relies heavily on West Asia for its oil-imports needs; the war in Iran prompted the Asian nation to release oil from its reserves this month

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister |Image Credit: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 8:07 AM IST
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By Yoshiaki Nohara
 
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the nation is prepared to allow Japanese-related vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after consultations between the countries’ officials, according to Kyodo News.  
Araghchi made the comments in an interview with the Japanese news agency on Friday, Kyodo said. Japan relies heavily on West Asia for its oil-import needs. The war in Iran prompted the Asian nation to release oil from its reserves this month. 
 
Japan has been under pressure from US President Donald Trump to help secure the strait. At an in-person meeting with the president earlier this week in Washington, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi explained to him the legal limits to Japan’s involvement in such efforts. At the same time, she highlighted areas of agreement, including a pledge to import more oil from the US and to cooperate on missile development.
 
A call to Japan’s Foreign Ministry outside business hours went unanswered on Saturday morning.
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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsJapan

First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 8:07 AM IST

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