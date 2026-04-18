Iran reimposes control over Strait of Hormuz as ships report gunfire

Iran said it was tightening control over the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, warning mariners that the energy lifeline was again closed, as shipping sources said at least two vessels reported coming under fire ??while trying to transit the waterway.

Tehran said it was responding to a continued US blockade of Iranian ports, calling it a violation of their ceasefire, while Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran's navy was ready to inflict "new bitter defeats" on its enemies.

Tehran's renewed tough messaging injected fresh uncertainty around the Iran conflict, raising the risk that oil and gas shipments through the Strait could remain disrupted just as Washington weighs whether to extend the fragile ceasefire.

Some merchant vessels received radio messages from Iran's navy saying no ships were ‌allowed through the waterway, maritime security and shipping sources said, reversing signs earlier in the day that traffic might resume. At least two vessels reported being hit by gunfire as they attempted to cross the strait, the sources said. Earlier, maritime trackers had shown a convoy of eight tankers transiting the narrow passage in the first major movement of ships since the US-Israeli war on Iran began seven weeks ago. US-IRAN CEASEFIRE DUE TO END ON WEDNESDAY Hours earlier, US President Donald Trump had cited "some pretty good news" about Iran, declining to elaborate. But he also said fighting might resume without a peace deal by Wednesday, when the two-week ceasefire expires.

Iran had announced its temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following a separate US-brokered 10-day ceasefire agreement on Thursday between Israel and Lebanon. Israel invaded parts of southern Lebanon after the Iran-allied Hezbollah militant group joined the fighting in early March. But on Saturday Iran's armed forces command said transit through the strait had reverted to a state of strict Iranian military control, citing what it described as repeated US violations and acts of "piracy" under the guise of a blockade. The spokesperson said Iran had earlier agreed, "in good faith," to the managed passage of a limited number of oil tankers and commercial vessels following negotiations, but said continued US actions had forced Tehran to restore tighter controls on shipping through the strategic chokepoint.

US Central Command said in a statement that American forces were enforcing a maritime blockade of Iran, but did not comment on the latest ‌Iranian actions. UNCLEAR IF ANY DIRECT TALKS THIS WEEKEND The war with Iran, which began on February 28 with a US-Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic, has killed thousands, spread to Israeli attacks in Lebanon and sent oil prices surging because of the de facto closure of the strait. Despite the initial movement of ships, Iran's deputy foreign minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said no date had been set for the next round of negotiations, adding that a framework of understanding must be agreed first.

Asked about reports Tehran had closed the Strait, he said that the Americans had violated the terms of the ceasefire, and so "there will be repercussions for them". Pressure for a way out of the war has mounted as Trump's fellow Republicans defend narrow majorities in Congress in the November midterm elections ‌with US gasoline prices high, inflation rising and his own approval ratings down. "It seems to be going very well in the Middle East with Iran," Trump told reporters on Air Force One while returning to Washington ‌from Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday. "We're negotiating over the weekend. I expect things to go well. Many of these things have been negotiated and agreed to.

"The main thing is that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. You cannot let ‌Iran ??have a nuclear weapon, and that supersedes everything else." But in sharp contrast, Trump also said he might end the ceasefire with Iran unless a long-term deal to end the war was agreed before it expires on Wednesday, adding that a US blockade of Iranian ports would continue. Trump has told Reuters there would probably be more direct talks between Iran and the US this weekend. Some diplomats said that was unlikely given the logistics of gathering in Islamabad, where the talks are expected to take place.

There were no signs of preparations early on Saturday for talks in the Pakistani capital, where the highest-level US-Iran negotiations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution ended without agreement last weekend. The key Pakistani mediator, army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, has concluded three days of talks in Tehran, the Pakistani military said. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also returning to Islamabad after talks this week in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. A Pakistani source aware of mediation efforts said a meeting between Iran and the US could produce an initial memorandum of understanding, ‌followed by a comprehensive peace agreement within 60 days.

NO CLARITY ON IRAN'S NUCLEAR PROGRAMME Differences remained over Tehran's nuclear programme, which has been a sticking point in peace talks, with Iran defending its right to what it says is a civilian nuclear ‌energy programme. Trump told Reuters the US would remove Iran's stockpiles of enriched uranium. Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson told state TV the material would not be transferred anywhere. Separately, a senior Iranian official said Tehran hoped a preliminary agreement could be reached in the coming days. Oil prices fell about 10% and global stocks jumped on Friday on the prospect of marine traffic resuming through the strait. Despite that, hundreds of vessels and about 20,000 seafarers remain stranded in the Gulf awaiting passage through the waterway, shipping sources said.