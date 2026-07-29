Iran rejects Oman's proposal for joint management of Strait of Hormuz

Tehran ​has ruled out Oman's proposal for regional joint ‌management of ​the ​Strait of ​Hormuz, saying it has no chance of ​success, a ‌senior Iranian official told ​Reuters on Wednesday.

The US and ‌Saudi ​Arabia ‌are trying to ‌pressure Oman ​to advance their "unrealistic plans" regarding the ​strategic strait, the official ‌added.