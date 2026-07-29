Iran rejects Oman's proposal for joint management of Strait of Hormuz
Iran has rejected an Omani proposal for joint regional management of the Strait of Hormuz, calling it unrealistic
Iran has rejected an Omani proposal for joint regional management of the Strait of Hormuz, calling it unrealistic
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 11:14 AM IST