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Iran rejects Oman's proposal for joint management of Strait of Hormuz

Iran has rejected an Omani proposal for joint regional management of the Strait of Hormuz, calling it unrealistic

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis
Iran accused the US and Saudi Arabia of pressuring Oman to advance the plan | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters DUBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 11:14 AM IST
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Tehran ​has ruled out Oman's proposal for regional joint ‌management of ​the ​Strait of ​Hormuz, saying it has no chance of ​success, a ‌senior Iranian official told ​Reuters on Wednesday.
 
The US and ‌Saudi ​Arabia ‌are trying to ‌pressure Oman ​to advance their "unrealistic plans" regarding the ​strategic strait, the official ‌added.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :IranUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsOmanPersian Gulf

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

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