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Iran rejects Trump claim, says it will not hand over enriched uranium to US

Saeed Khatibzadeh rejects Donald Trump claims, says Iran not ready for talks as US stance remains unchanged

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Speaking to the Associated Press in the Turkish city of Antalya, Khatibzadeh said the Iranians were not ready for a new round of face-to-face talks with the US because the Americans
AP Cairo
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 4:39 PM IST
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Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh dismissed claims from US President Donald Trump over the uranium and sounded a note of caution with regard to future talks between the two countries.

Speaking to the Associated Press in the Turkish city of Antalya, Khatibzadeh said the Iranians were not ready for a new round of face-to-face talks with the US because the Americans "have not abandoned their maximalist position."  On Friday, Trump said the US will go into Iran and "get all the nuclear dust," referring to the 970 pounds (440 kilograms) of enriched uranium believed to be buried under nuclear sites badly damaged by US military strikes last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictIranUS Iran tensionsuranium

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 4:39 PM IST

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