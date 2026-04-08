Iran's 10-point ceasefire plan not what Trump agreed to, says White House

Iran publicly released on Wednesday what it said was the 10-point framework for talks that President Trump described as “a workable basis on which to negotiate” an end to the war. Much of it consisted of maximalist demands that look difficult, if not impossible, to reconcile with US aims.

A White House official said the points do not match what Trump was referring to. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal White House discussions.

Iran released its version of the proposal the morning after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week cease-fire, and calls for American troops to leave the region, reasserts Iran’s control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz and maintains Iran’s right to nuclear enrichment.

Many of these demands are likely to conflict with a 15-point proposal US mediators laid out last month. That proposal was never made public, but officials briefed on the plan, who spoke to The New York Times on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive details, said it addressed Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs, as well as maritime trade. US mediators had pushed in previous negotiations for limiting the range of Iran’s ballistic missiles and halting all of Iran’s nuclear enrichment. Mr. Trump on Wednesday appeared to refer to that US plan, writing on social media that “many of the 15 points have already been agreed to,” and repeating his insistence on “no enrichment of Uranium.”

Here are the 10 points of Iran’s proposal, according to Iran’s official news agency, IRNA, and where these demands might conflict with Washington’s aims: 1. An American guarantee of nonaggression with Iran. In the earlier, 15-point proposal offered by US mediators, only a cease-fire was on offer. Iranian officials want to ensure a formalized end to hostilities that is more permanent. This is one of the main demands, according to interviews with regional security figures and a former Iranian diplomat, that Iran will focus on. 2. Iran maintains control of the Strait of Hormuz. This is likely to become a major sticking point. Iran’s ability to strangle traffic through the strait, through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes, has wreaked havoc on the global economy. It is very unlikely that Washington or Iran’s Gulf Arab neighbors would accept this.

3. Ending the regional war on all fronts, including against Iran’s ally, Hezbollah, in Lebanon. This could become an eventual point of alignment. The United States and Israel want Tehran to curb an alliance of militias it has fostered across the region, which it calls the “Axis of Resistance.” Many of those militias have come to Iran’s defense in the current war, launching drone and missile attacks on US targets, Gulf countries and Israel. Among them was the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, to which Israel responded with a major offensive. Israel then announced plans to occupy parts of southern Lebanon.

Israel says the current cease-fire does not apply to its operations in Lebanon. Whether the Lebanon front can be brought into a longer-term deal is an open question. 4. Withdrawal of US combat forces from all bases and positions in the region. U.S. forces maintain bases across Gulf Arab states, Israel and Iraq. It is difficult to conceive of a scenario in which the US would accept this. 5. Reparations to Iran for war damages. Iran has sustained a devastating level of destruction, not only to its military sites but to critical infrastructure, including pharmaceutical and steel plants, bridges, universities and energy facilities.

There has been no indication that US officials would consider offering compensation. 6. Acceptance of Iran’s right to nuclear enrichment. This is diametrically opposed to Mr. Trump’s most recent statements, in which he has again called for zero enrichment of uranium. Some regional diplomats have aimed to soften US demands, suggesting Tehran could instead agree not to actively conduct enrichment, or to limit enrichment to a symbolic amount at the lowest threshold for civilian purposes. It remains unclear whether Washington would accept that. 7. Lifting all primary sanctions on Iran. Washington has imposed on Iran different forms of primary sanctions, or direct restrictions on financial transactions, since the founding of the Islamic Republic after the 1979 revolution.

In previous negotiations, mediators aimed for US officials to lift some sanctions in exchange for concessions on Iran’s nuclear program. Mr. Trump’s own statement on Wednesday touched on the idea of offering “Tariff and Sanctions relief.” 8. Lifting all secondary sanctions on Iran. In addition to its directly blocking trade with Iran, the United States also imposes sanctions that penalize other countries or non-American companies that do business with Iran. Like the point on primary sanctions, this part of the proposal would likely be negotiable depending on what Iran offers. 9. Termination of all resolutions against Iran by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Last June, the U.N. nuclear watchdog passed a resolution against Iran for the first time in 20 years, saying that Iran was not complying with its nuclear nonproliferation obligations, a move Iran condemned as political. Washington cannot force the I.A.E.A to repeal its resolutions, but it could perhaps pressure allied countries to do this as part of a comprehensive deal with Iran. 10. Termination of all United Nations Security Council resolutions against Iran. There have been several U.N. resolutions against Iran, particularly on the issue of nuclear proliferation. Last October, the United Nations reimposed sanctions on Iran, saying Iran was in breach of a 2015 deal to limit Iran’s nuclear enrichment.