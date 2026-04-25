Iran resumes commercial flights from Tehran int'l airport amid peace effort
Flightradar24, a flight tracking platform, showed that at least three Istanbul-bound flights departed Saturday morning
Flightradar24, a flight tracking platform, showed that at least three Istanbul-bound flights departed Saturday morning
Iran resumed commercial flights from Tehran's international airport on Saturday for the first time since the conflict with the US and Israel began about two months ago.
Iran's state-run television reported that flights took off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran bound for Istanbul, Oman's capital of Muscat and the Saudi city of Medina.
Flightradar24, a flight tracking platform, showed that at least three Istanbul-bound flights departed Saturday morning.
Iran partly reopened its airspace earlier this month amid a ceasefire with the US, which halted fighting between the two countries.
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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 1:56 PM IST