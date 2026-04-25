Home / World News / Iran resumes commercial flights from Tehran int'l airport amid peace effort

Iran resumes commercial flights from Tehran int'l airport amid peace effort

Flightradar24, a flight tracking platform, showed that at least three Istanbul-bound flights departed Saturday morning

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport
Iran partly reopened its airspace earlier this month amid a ceasefire with the US, which halted fighting between the two countries
AP Cairo
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 1:57 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Iran resumed commercial flights from Tehran's international airport on Saturday for the first time since the conflict with the US and Israel began about two months ago.

Iran's state-run television reported that flights took off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran bound for Istanbul, Oman's capital of Muscat and the Saudi city of Medina.

Flightradar24, a flight tracking platform, showed that at least three Istanbul-bound flights departed Saturday morning.

Iran partly reopened its airspace earlier this month amid a ceasefire with the US, which halted fighting between the two countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Republicans introduce bill for 3-year pause on H-1B visas in US Congress

US escalates rhetoric against Iran as blockade pressure intensifies

Elon Musk drops fraud claims against OpenAI, Altman ahead of trial

Be loyal to country you reside in: RSS message to Indian diaspora

Israel, Hezbollah exchange strikes despite ceasefire extension with Lebanon

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensions

First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story