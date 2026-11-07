Iran reviewing Qatar's proposals on nuclear deal with US amid war

Iran is reviewing proposals presented by chief mediator Qatar aimed at addressing differences with the United States about Tehran's nuclear programme, government officials from both West Asian countries said Friday.

The development is raising hopes that the two sides could be inching toward indirect talks on one of the thorniest issues that US President Donald Trump says must be resolved as part of any deal meant to end the more than eight-month-old war.

But one of the officials stressed that Iran, at least at the moment, is unwilling to engage in negotiations with the Trump administration over its atomic activities until the US agrees to several core conditions that Iran has been demanding be part of any ceasefire agreement.

Both officials were not authorised to comment publicly on the delicate negotiations and spoke on the condition of anonymity. Iran and Qatari officials' stepped-up engagement -- and Tehran showing a glint of openness to the possibility of negotiating on its nuclear programme -- comes just days after Trump's Republican Party was dealt a stunning repudiation in Tuesday's midterm elections in the US. Signs of hope for talks emerge after Iran war contributed to Republican losses The electoral setback was stoked in part by voter dissatisfaction with Trump's execution of the conflict and elevated fuel prices, a byproduct of the war that's affected nearly every sector of the global economy.

The White House declined to comment about the Qatar-presented proposals, but Trump noted Friday in an exchange with reporters that mediators' discussions with Iran continue. "We are talking to Iran. We have been," said Trump, who insists the US military remains in control of the conflict with a battered Iran. Yet, Tehran insists on several concessions from the US, which Trump has declined in the past. Among the core demands Iran says must be met before engaging in nuclear talks: ending the US blockade on Iran's ports, lifting sanctions, unfreezing its assets, issuing compensation for war damage, and ending hostilities throughout the region, including Israeli operations in Lebanon.

Qatar and Iran discuss bridge deal to get to nuclear talks Mediators and Iran have discussed a potential bridge deal aimed at helping pave the way for further talks on Tehran's nuclear programme, according to regional officials. They said the proposal, which was recently presented to the two sides by Qatar mediators, called for implementing trust-building measures over the course of two days. These measures include lifting the US blockade and releasing some of the billions of dollars in Iranian frozen funds seized over the years as part of a US campaign to isolate Iran over its nuclear programme. In return, Tehran would allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors at its sites bombed by the US and Israel, the officials said.

On the second day, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz in line with a modified agreement that Iran and Oman have reached on the waterway but has not been approved by the US, the officials said. That mechanism would be temporary until a permanent deal is reached on the strait in cooperation with other Gulf countries, they said. Following the implementation of the measures, the US and Iran would embark on extensive talks addressing Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium as well as other aspects of its programme, the officials said. Iran has long maintained that its nuclear programme is peaceful. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has 440.9 kg of uranium that is enriched up to 60 per cent purity, a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent.

Diplomatic efforts pick up following US election A flurry of diplomatic phone calls in recent days between leaders in the Persian Gulf and beyond has been aimed at easing tensions in the region. Concerns have mounted over the possibility that Trump could still order the US military to carry out new strikes against Iran. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke on Friday with his Qatar counterpart, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, about developments, according to the Qatar government. Qatar announced the call between the countries' defense officials after confirming earlier Friday that Trump and Qatar's emir had a separate call to discuss efforts to deescalate tensions.