Iran rejects Trump's 15-point ceasefire plan, presents its own 5 demands

Iran on Wednesday said it had reviewed US President Donald Trump’s proposed 15-point ceasefire framework and found it as “excessive”, according to a report by Iran's state-run Press TV citing officials. Iranian officials were quoted as saying that the proposal, conveyed through regional intermediaries, does not align with Tehran’s position and would not determine the course of the conflict. “Iran reviewed the proposal and considers it excessive,” Press TV quoted an official as saying. The report added that Iran has communicated via diplomatic channels that it will continue its defensive operations and will decide independently when and how the ongoing conflict in the West Asia region ends.

“Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met,” a senior political-security official told Press TV. What are the 5 conditions Iran has set for a ceasefire? Tehran has laid down specific terms under which it would consider ending hostilities, the report said. These include a complete halt to military action and targeted killings, assurances against future conflict, compensation for damages, and recognition of Iran’s strategic rights, including control over the Strait of Hormuz. Officials said a ceasefire would only be possible if all these conditions are accepted, ruling out any negotiations before that.

“No negotiations will be held prior to that,” the official said, adding that military operations would continue until Iran’s demands are met. Distrust over past negotiations Iran also expressed scepticism over US intentions, citing previous rounds of talks in 2025 that it described as misleading because they were followed by military action. According to the report, Tehran views the latest proposal as another attempt to exert pressure rather than to initiate genuine negotiations. What Trump’s 15-point plan proposes The ceasefire proposal, first reported by The New York Times, was reportedly routed through intermediaries including Pakistan, which has also offered to host fresh talks.