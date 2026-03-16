Iran's Araghchi says any end to US-Israeli war must be definitive

Iran has not requested a ceasefire, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday according to the semi-official Students News Network, and wants to ensure that any end to the war with Israel and the U.S. is definitive. Araghchi said that the Strait of Hormuz is only closed to "enemies and those supporting their aggression".

A foreign ministry spokesperson added that states not party to the war have been able to transit their vessels through the strait with coordination and permission from Iran's armed forces.