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Iran's Araghchi says any end to US-Israeli war must be definitive

Tehran signals no immediate ceasefire while saying Strait of Hormuz remains open for neutral shipping under coordination

Abbas Araghchi
Araghchi said that the Strait of Hormuz is only closed to enemies and those supporting the aggression | (Photo: PTI)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 4:15 PM IST
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Iran has not requested a ceasefire, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday according to the semi-official Students News Network, and wants to ensure that any end to the war with Israel and the U.S. is definitive.  Araghchi said that the Strait of Hormuz is only closed to "enemies and those supporting their aggression".  
A foreign ministry spokesperson added that states not party to the war have been able to transit their vessels through the strait with coordination and permission from Iran's armed forces. 
 
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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsIran

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

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