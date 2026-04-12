Iran's chief negotiator Qalibaf blames US for failure to reach deal

Iran's chief negotiator to the Islamabad talks has blamed the United States for failing to reach a deal.

In a series of posts on X, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said the Iranian delegation provided "forward-looking initiatives" during the 21-hour talks, but the Americans could not gain Iran's trust.

He said now is the time for the US "to decide whether it can gain our trust or not." He didn't elaborate. But Iranian state media reported earlier that major points of disagreement included Iran's nuclear program and transit through the Strait of Hormuz.