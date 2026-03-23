Iran's exiled crown prince appeals to US, Israel to 'dismantle' regime

Iran's Exiled Crowned Prince Reza Pahlavi on Saturday asserted that Iran is not the Islamic Republic, adding that the regime here must be dismantled.

Pahlavi appealed to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue targeting the regime and its apparatus of repression, while sparing the civilian infrastructure.

In a post on X, he said, "Iran is not the Islamic Republic. Iran's civilian infrastructure belongs to the Iranian people and to the future of a free Iran. The Islamic Republic's infrastructure is the machinery of repression and terror used to keep that future from becoming reality. Iran must be protected. The regime must be dismantled."

He further said, "I ask President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue targeting the regime and its apparatus of repression, while sparing the civilian infrastructure, Iranians will need to rebuild our country. With the support of the US and Israel, and above all, the sacrifice of Iranian patriots, the hour of Iran's freedom is at hand. Long live Iran!" Meanwhile, Kuwait has become the latest Gulf country to announce it is responding to missile and drone attacks. In a statement, the Kuwaiti army said the sound of explosions is the result of interceptions and called on people to adhere to the authorities' instructions, as per Al Jazeera.