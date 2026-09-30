Iran's foreign minister receives US feedback on 7-day trust-building plan

Iranian Foreign Minister ​Abbas Araqchi received US feedback via Qatari mediators in Doha on Tuesday on a seven-day plan aimed at building trust between Washington and Tehran, with sequencing the main sticking point, an official, who was not Iranian ‌butwas briefed on the talks, told ​Reuters.

Araqchi is expected to ​discuss the US response in Tehran on Wednesday, the official ​said.

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