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Iran's foreign minister returns to Pak as Islamabad races to save talks

Abbas Araghchi had left Pakistan's capital late Saturday, creating confusion around an expected second round of talks, but he returned to Islamabad before continuing on to Moscow

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister |Image Credit: Bloomberg
AP Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 7:52 PM IST
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Iran's foreign minister arrived in Islamabad again on Sunday as Pakistan's political and military leadership scrambled to reignite ceasefire talks between Tehran and Washington.

Abbas Araghchi had left Pakistan's capital late Saturday, creating confusion around an expected second round of talks, but he returned to Islamabad before continuing on to Moscow, Iranian state media said. He had been in Oman, which previously mediated talks and is located on the other side of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Two Pakistani officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the efforts, did not say when the Americans might return to the region to follow up on historic face-to-face talks earlier this month.

The White House on Friday said it would dispatch envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Islamabad for a second round of talks. But shortly after Araghchi's departure was reported, President Donald Trump said he had called off the mission because of a lack of progress with Iran. "They can call us anytime they want," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :IranPakistan US Iran tensions

First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

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