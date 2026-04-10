Iran's IRGC denies attacking Persian Gulf states, blames US, Israel

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in a statement carried by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency denied launching attacks on Persian Gulf states on Thursday after Kuwait's announcement.

"If these reports published by the media are true, without a doubt it is the work of the Zionist enemy or America," the Revolutionary Guard said.

However, the Guard also launched repeated attacks on civilian targets in the war and could also be using Shiite militias in Iraq to launch assaults, providing deniability for Iran ahead of the talks.

Kuwait has accused Iran and its proxies of launching drone attacks targeting it on Thursday despite the two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, while Saudi Arabia said recent attacks damaged a key pipeline in the kingdom.