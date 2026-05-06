Iran's IRGC Navy warns vessels to strictly use designated Hormuz corridor

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has warned all vessels intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz to strictly follow routes designated by Tehran, cautioning that any deviation would invite a strong response.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IRGC Navy said that the vessels that are transiting through the vital waterway should adhere to the route designated by Tehran or else they would face a "decisive response" if they do not comply.

"We warn all vessels that intend to transit the Strait; the only safe route to pass through the Strait of Hormuz is the corridor previously announced by Iran, and any diversion of vessels to other routes is unsafe and will face a decisive response from the IRGC Navy," the statement read.

The warning comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Iran asserting tighter control over maritime movement through the strategic waterway amid a US naval blockade over the ports of the Islamic Republic. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical oil transit chokepoints, and recent developments have raised concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and the potential for further escalation in the region. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, announced that the "Project Freedom", an initiative aimed at helping commercial vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz, will be temporarily paused, but the naval blockade of Iran's ports remains in place.